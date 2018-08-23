Jim Ross believes Velveteen Dream will headline WrestleMania

NXT’s Velveteen Dream just got a huge shout-out from one of the most respected color commentators in WWE history: Jim Ross.

After his phenomenal match with EC3 last Saturday at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4, Velveteen Dream got showered in praise by the veteran commentator. In his podcast The Ross Report, Ross only had positive things to say about The Dream. “This kid is going to be phenomenal. He has too much charisma [and] too much athleticism. Mark my words, maybe two or three years, maybe a little longer, not much, top of the card at WrestleMania. I like this kid,” Ross said.

Dream managed to steal the show by wearing tights that say “Call me up, Vince” in the back. It garnered a lot of positive reactions, branding Dream as a bold young man for trying to provoke the boss of WWE. Most critics agree with Ross’ sentiments, citing his impressive mic skills and his seemingly unlimited athleticism as his tools to stardom. Who knows, maybe Vince will eventually call him up to the main roster more sooner than later.

Before he was the dashing Velveteen Dream, Patrick Clark was part of Tough Enough’s sixth season but was promptly eliminated in the fifth episode. He then came to NXT in 2016 before debuting his alter ego the same year, engaging in a classic rivalry with Aleister Black. Since then, Dream has been one of the most consistent performers in the NXT brand.

(Photo from WWE.com)

