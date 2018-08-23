NXT UK to crown first women’s champion

History will be made as NXT UK looks to crown their first Women’s Champion in a series of TV tapings this weekend in Birmingham, England.

WWE announced this history-defining moment via Twitter but didn’t specify how the champion will be determined. The announcement did feature some prominent UK stars including Toni Storm, Isla Dawn, Dakota Kai, Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels, Jinny, Xia Brookside, and Rhea Ripley. Almost half of these women were participants from last year’s Mae Young Classic.

BREAKING: The first ever #NXTUK Women's Champion will be decided this weekend at #NXTUKBirmingham! Be part of history, tickets available now: https://t.co/uc9k0FY81B pic.twitter.com/AzXPwfDfxg — WWE UK (@WWEUK) August 21, 2018

NXT UK began taping their weekly show last month in Cambridge, England. WWE has yet to announce when NXT UK will air exclusively on the WWE Network, but they did release some promotional trailers for the upcoming shows.

NXT UK is fresh off from a successful United Kingdom Championship Tournament event last June, which was the sequel of last year when the WWE United Kingdom Championship was first unveiled. The event was won by then 19-year-old Tyler Bate. This year, Zack Gibson won the tournament but was promptly defeated by the reigning champion, Pete Dunne.

On June 7, UK legend Johnny Saint was appointed the new general manager for NXT UK. Slowly but surely, NXT UK is developing a new brand of wrestling that will hopefully appeal to wrestling fans in UK and possibly the entire WWE Universe.

(Photo from WWE.com)

