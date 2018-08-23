Shawn Michaels on possible WWE return

Sorry, HBK fans. It looks like Shawn Michaels won’t be making an in-ring return in the near future. But he’s definitely open to making a silly segment with other legends.

Michaels described an in-ring return as “more trouble than it’s worth” in a recent interview. When asked about the possibility of wrestling one more match, Michaels said, “I always try to explain it to people, if you take me in a younger version and put me in the ring with those guys it would be a blast. But of course I’d like to be a younger version of me and being in a ring with Harley Race and Buddy Rogers but none of those things can happen in real life.”

Michaels said he’s doesn’t want to work for a living that Triple H had a hard time convincing him to take a coaching job at the Performance Center. He also said he’s not willing to undergo the hardships of preparing for a WrestleMania singles match at his age. “The getting ready for [WrestleMania] is 100% work and I don’t know whether I want to put myself or my family through to do it again and steal the show at 53 for God’s sake,” Michaels explained.

“Now it’s a whole different ball of wax is someone says, ‘do you wanna go down and work with some other 40 plus-year-old guys or 50 or whatever and mess around and be silly. You know what I mean? That doesn’t seem like work to me. Something like that I would consider but nobody ever talks about that. It’s always me and somebody half my age,” HBK added.

Shawn Michaels’ last match took place at WrestleMania XXVI when he lost to The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Career match. Since then, he has made a few appearance here and there which includes various guest referee stins and a special appearance along with Mick Foley and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 32.

(Photo from WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.