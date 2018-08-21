The first NXT UK Women’s Champion to be crowned at NXT UK tapings this weekend in Birmingham

A two-day tournament will determine the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion this Saturday and Sunday at the NXT UK tapings at Insomnia, the U.K.’s biggest gaming festival, at NEC Birmingham. The combatants battling to become the inaugural champion will include Toni Storm, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley and Xia Brookside.

Get tickets for these events now at https://insomniagamingfestival.com/wwe-nxt-uk/. Although the NXT UK tapings are taking place at the festival, tickets to both Saturday and Sunday’s NXT UK events are available separately from the festival tickets and you do not need a ticket for Insomnia Gaming Festival to attend the tapings.

The events will be taped as part of the upcoming NXT UK series featuring the greatest competitors from the United Kingdom and Ireland.