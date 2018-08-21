Pete Dunne to defend his WWE UK Championship on day two of the NXT UK tapings this weekend in Birmingham

WWE.com has learned that WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne will defend his coveted title on the second day of the NXT UK tapings this Sunday at Insomnia, the U.K.’s biggest gaming festival, at NEC Birmingham. The incomparable BrusierWeight has ripped through everyone that has been put in his path since capturing the gold from inaugural titleholder Tyler Bate in May 2017. Although it is not yet known which competitor Dunne will face, one thing that is certain: Overthrowing the ruthless grappler will not be an easy task.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the action of the emerging NXT UK brand. Get tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s events now at https://insomniagamingfestival.com/wwe-nxt-uk. Although the NXT UK tapings are taking place at the Insomnia Gaming Festival, tickets to both Saturday and Sunday’s NXT UK events are available separately from the festival tickets, and you do not need a ticket for festival to attend the tapings.

The events will be taped as part of the upcoming NXT UK series featuring the greatest competitors from the United Kingdom and Ireland.