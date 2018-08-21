Roman Reigns to guest star on Disney’s “Elena of Avalor”

Roman Reigns has had quite the week. He won the Universal Championship, he got his buddies back together, and he snagged himself a guest-starring role on an award-winning TV show.

The Big Dog revealed on Tuesday that he will be lending his voice to an upcoming episode of Disney’s “Elena of Avalor,” a critically acclaimed series currently airing on Disney Junior. Reigns tweeted an image of his recording session, which also features a sneak peek at the character he will be playing.

Centered around the adventures of the eponymous princess, “Elena of Avalor” won a 2018 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special and was nominated for a Writers Guild of America and NAACP Image award. Stay tuned for more information on Reigns’ appearance.