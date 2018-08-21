Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate to battle Mark Coffey & Wolfgang this weekend in Birmingham

This Saturday, WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne will join forces with Tyler Bate against the brutal combination of Mark Coffey & Wolfgang on the first day of the NXT UK tapings at Insomnia, the U.K.’s biggest gaming festival, at NEC Birmingham.

Get tickets for these events now at https://insomniagamingfestival.com/wwe-nxt-uk/ and witness the rise of the emerging NXT UK series, featuring the greatest competitors from the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Although the NXT UK tapings are taking place at the Insomnia Gaming Festival, tickets to both Saturday and Sunday’s NXT UK events are available separately from the festival tickets, and you do not need a ticket for festival to attend the tapings.

