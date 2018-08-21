Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Daniel Bryan will team with his returning wife Brie Bella against the nefarious combination of The Miz his wife Maryse.

The highly-anticipated SummerSlam showdown pitting Bryan against his longstanding rival ended in utter controversary when The A-Lister knocked out WWE’s “Yes!” Man with an unidentified foreign object that his wife Maryse handed to him at ringside.

Backstage, in the wake of the contest, Bryan was nearly inconsolable. Despite Bryan making a heroic return from what was thought to be a career-ending injury, his loss in that match to a competitor he has loathed for many years was extremely difficult to shake. Brie steered her husband back in the right direction by reminding him how much she loved him, how much he had accomplished and how he would win in the end.

Just when Miz looked ready to retire (from competing against The Beard), mocking his rival yet again, an intense Bryan emerged to confront his nemesis, and Brie Bella made a beeline to the ring, clobbering The Miz with a few punches of her own after Maryse berated Bryan. After the brief dustup, it was soon revealed that SmackDown General Manager Paige had approved a truly “must see” Mixed Tag Team Match for the upcoming pay-per-view.

