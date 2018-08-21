Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

At WWE Super Show-Down, the intense rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz will become an all-out international incident in a highly personal rematch for pride and the opportunity to earn a future WWE Championship Match.

The SummerSlam fight between the two bitter adversaries had been years in the making, born in the ambitious environment of the original NXT where Miz was Bryan’s NXT Pro, growing in the fires of mutual contempt both inside the squared circle as well as through legendry wars of words just about everywhere there was a microphone, and finally destined to be settled in a match at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

It was not meant to be, however. For when The A-Lister suddenly clobbered WWE’s “Yes!” Man with an unidentified foreign object that his wife Maryse handed to him at ringside, his subsequent controversial SummerSlam victory left matters completely unresolved.

That was until Miz broke the news in a WWE.com Exclusive that he will once again take on Bryan in the groundbreaking pay-per-view at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia. And if the stakes were not high enough, the winner will get to face the WWE Champion at a later date.

Will Bryan finally get retribution? Or will Miz turn his heroic opponent’s dreams into an A-List nightmare? Most importantly, who will walk out of Melbourne with an opportunity to challenge the WWE Champion. Don’t miss WWE Super Show-Down, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Saturday, Oct. 6.