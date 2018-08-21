John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Elias

In a surprise turn of events, John Cena and Kevin Owens’ previously announced singles clash at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia has been stretched into a tag team showdown, with Bobby Lashley and Elias joining the mix.

Cena teams with Lashley to go head-to-head against KO and Elias at the monumental event on Saturday, Oct. 6, marking the first time that these four Superstars have collectively shared the ring. While Cena and Owens look to reignite their storied rivalry, which culminated in a thrilling three-match series in 2015, Lashley and Elias no doubt have some unfinished business of their own, but how will these teams perform as a unit?

Cena and Lashley share a history as alumni of the Ruthless Aggression Era and are former Survivor Series teammates – they defeated five other Superstars in a Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match back in 2006. With Lashley bent on taking care of “unfinished business,” can he and Cena pick up where they left off? As for Owens and Elias, will their egos get in the way of possibly forming the “World’s Greatest Duet?”

WWE Super Show-Down, streaming live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia