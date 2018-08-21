The Shield will compete at WWE Super Show-Down

The Hounds of Justice will be unleashed at WWE Super Show-Down. United and stronger than ever, The Shield are set to make their way into Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, Oct. 6.

It was almost six years ago when Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose disrupted the WWE Universe with their game-changing debut before going on to become one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Picking up from where they left off last year, they look to be stronger than ever. Though it is not known just who the destructive trio may face, when The Hounds of Justice enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground, all-out bedlam won’t be far behind no matter who is standing across the ring.

The brothers-in-arms will be among the largest collection of WWE Superstars and Legends to ever appear in Australia, as WWE Super Show-Down takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, Oct. 6. Tickets for WWE Super Show-Down are available now via ticketek.com.au. Further ticket information is available at tegdainty.com. Don’t miss the monumental event, streaming live on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view around the world!