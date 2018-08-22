Height: 5’3”

Hometown: Leicester, England

Style: Hybrid

Twitter: @xiabrooksidepw

It’s sometimes easy to forget Xia Brookside is just 19 years old. Though the youngest grappler in the Mae Young Classic, Brookside enters the competition already a well-traveled champion, having battled in five different countries and 10 states just a little over three years into her career. She also boasts an impressive pedigree, as the daughter of British wrestling legend and WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside.

The spunky youngster has won the hearts of young sports-entertainment fans with her bubbly, upbeat personality, but she’s a self-described “firecracker” who can throw haymakers with the best of them. Those unlucky enough to face the youthful ball of energy will be in dire straits when Brookside nearly drives them through the canvas with her ring-rattling Brooksy Bomb.