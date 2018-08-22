Height: 5’5”

Hometown: Clearwater, Fla.

Style: Striker

Twitter: @aerialmonroe

“Big Swole” Aerial Monroe has a “big personality and a swole mentality,” and she plans to show the whole WWE Universe what that means when she enters this year’s Mae Young Classic. Equal parts sass and aggression, the muscular Monroe is unapologetically outspoken outside the ring and viciously loud inside it. A competitor on the independent circuit for the last three years, Monroe learned the ropes under the likes of Southern wrestling legend George South and her husband, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander.

Prior to training for the squared circle, she was a fire truck mechanic in the U.S. Air Force, an experience which ingrained a deep sense of discipline in Monroe. Though Big Swole still oozes confidence, look for Monroe to do her talking inside the ring, where she’s known for unpacking a wide variety of strikes, none more brutal than a ripcord forearm smash she calls Dirty Dancing.