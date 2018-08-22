Height: 5’10”

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Style: Brawler

Twitter: @sienna

Guaranteed to be one of the biggest and savviest bruisers in the Mae Young Classic, 5-foot-10 Allysin Kay has been a force to be reckoned with inside the squared circle for nearly a decade. A native of Detroit, Kay’s wrath has been felt in countries like China, India, Mexico, England and Japan, where she once shared a dojo apartment with Sarah Logan and WWE PC coach Serena Deeb.

Priding herself on being able to toss competition like lawn darts, Kay likes to use a ferocious discus lariat to end many of her matches. And though her antics inside the ring say otherwise, Kay considers herself a bastion of class, always with pinkies up.