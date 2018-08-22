Height: 6’2”

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

Style: Brawler

Twitter: @vanessamtkraven

The 2018 Mae Young Classic has its share of physically imposing combatants, but there is only one “Mountain” that towers over the field: Vanessa Kraven. The pigtailed pugilist has dominated competition for more than 14 years, including in her native Canada, the United States and Japan.

Never one to shy away from physical contact, Kraven was the only girl in her elementary school to play tackle football with the boys. As the first girl to play baseball in her district’s little league, she’s also used to breaking down barriers. Now she spends most of her time breaking down opponents inside the squared circle, whether with her lethal overhand chops that sound like the crack of a whip or her favorite move, the Cliffhanger Chokebomb (a two-handed sit-out chokeslam).

