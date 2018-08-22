Height: 5’4”

Hometown: Mexico City, Mexico

Style: Lucha libre

Ever hear of “Latin Strong Style”? You’ll know it well after seeing Zeuxis, a masked luchadora who hits so hard she calls herself Puerto Rican Power and has the résumé to back it up. Boasting more than just intense strength, Zeuxis is also a student of the aerial game, which she demonstrates every time she brings an opponent crashing down from the top rope with her favorite move, the daring Spanish Fly.

A competitor who describes her style as “different from everything,” Zeuxis has won many titles in Mexico, and she even won the mask of Princesa Sugehit — a grappler from the original Mae Young Classic — in 2017. Can she add to her already long list of accomplishments with a winning performance in the Mae Young Classic?