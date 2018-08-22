Height: 5’0”

Hometown: Belleville, N.J.

Style: Hybrid

Twitter: @kacycatanzaro

Kacy Catanzaro is a sports pioneer. The first woman to ever qualify for the finals of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” in 2013, Catanzaro remains the only female to complete the show’s City Finals course. Prior to obstacle-course racing, Catanzaro was an NCAA Division I gymnast, and was named the Southeast Regional Gymnast of the Year in 2012.

Parlaying her “American Ninja Warrior” success into a WWE contract, Catanzaro reported to the WWE Performance Center earlier this year and has since plied her world-class athleticism and mind-blowing agility to the ring. Having already overcome barriers (both figuratively and, in the case of ANW’s “Warped Wall,” literally), Catanzaro plans to let nothing stand in her way of winning this year’s Mae Young Classic.