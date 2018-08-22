Height: 5’2”

Hometown: Winter Park, Fla.

Style: High-flyer

Twitter: @lay_lane

Lacey Lane is without a doubt one of the best all-around athletes in the Mae Young Classic. The newly signed WWE Performance Center recruit was a member of the 2012 NCAA Division II championship basketball team at Shaw University, where she graduated magna cum laude.

Deciding to give wrestling a try, Lane studied the mat game under WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz. Before joining the WWE PC, Lane made waves on the independent scene, not just in the U.S., but also in Mexico, where she won championships and learned the art of lucha libre. Now combining the hard-knocks teachings of Bubba Ray & D-Von with the aerial tactics gleaned from her time in Mexico, Lane stands out as a must-watch competitor in this year’s 32-woman tournament.