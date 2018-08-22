Height: 5’8”

Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia

Style: Striker, technical

Twitter: @nmatthewsninja

There are few competitors in the Mae Young Classic who can match the confidence of Nicole Matthews. Since making her debut in 2006 (against Becky Lynch, no less), Matthews has turned into a perennial threat on the North American independent circuit and abroad. Over the course of her career, she has tangled with everyone from Asuka to WWE Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato.

Matthews’ considerable experience gives her plenty to boast about. However, after serving as an alternate in the inaugural Classic instead of competing in it, Matthews carries a chip on her shoulder the size of the Canadian Rockies. Bold, endlessly aggressive and never above taking a good, old-fashioned shortcut, Matthews is a danger to whomever must face her in this year’s tournament.