Height: 5’6”

Hometown: Welsh Valleys, South Wales

Style: Striker, high-flying

Twitter: @tegannoxwwe_

There might not be another athlete in the Mae Young Classic with more upside than Wales’ Tegan Nox. With an exciting, daredevil ring style that is impossible to ignore, the 23-year-old phenom joined the WWE Performance Center in 2017 and was slated to take part in the inaugural Mae Young Classic until a devastating ACL tear suffered in training prevented her from competing.

Known for being able to deliver a vicious, match-ending Shining Wizard knee strike from practically any angle inside the ring, Nox has been ordained “The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard.” And, thanks to her new titanium knee brace, the moniker is more appropriate than ever. Looking to put her young career on the fast track, Tegan now plans to use her dreaded strike to carry her to the top of the Mae Young Classic.