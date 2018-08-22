5 Coolest Reversals That Happened on RAW

Finishing moves in WWE are always delightful, but finisher reversals are far more exciting. Whether these Superstars caught their opponents off-guard or they just pulled these off out of sheer willpower, these reversals came out great on RAW.

And just to set the record straight, you won’t be seeing any RKOs in this list because Randy Orton has hit his finisher so many times, it deserves a list of its own. So watch out for that in the coming weeks. With that out of the way, let’s start reversing!

The John Cena Show Just Got Stopped

We already featured this legendary match on a previous list, but we’re bringing it back for its particularly awesome finish. Just when John Cena thought he had Shawn Michaels’ number, The Heartbreak Kid did what he does best — steal the damn show. After Cena attempting an Attitude Adjustment, HBK managed to land on his feet to quickly deliver a lightning-quick Sweet Chin Music for the victory. Too bad it wasn’t for the WWE Championship because Michaels could’ve ended a legendary match in London on an even higher note.

Winning and Looking McCool Doing It

Before AJ Styles brought his patented Styles Clash finisher in 2016, Michelle McCool was already using her own version of it and she was calling it The Faith Breaker. On the March 22, 2010 edition of RAW, McCool showed us how devastating her new finisher can be in a six-woman tag match. After countering Gail Kim’s roll-up, McCool responded with a roll-up of her own but instead of pinning Kim, she seamlessly set her up for a huge Faith Breaker for the win. It’s a shame they weren’t given time to showcase their stuff back then.

The Lunacy of Breaking the Codebreaker

Just like the RKO, Chris Jericho’s Codebreaker can be hit from almost anywhere. It only take a lunatic to face it head on and on the June 13, 2016 episode of RAW, a lunatic actually managed to do so. Dean Ambrose took on Chris Jericho mere days before the two took part in that year’s Money in the Bank match, with Ambrose taking the win in stride. The Lunatic Fringe caught Jericho mid-air as he was about to deliver a Codebreaker, held him for a few seconds, then planted Jericho down to the mat with a vicious Dirty Deeds.

CM Punk Stops The People’s Elbow

It’s probably not a good idea to mess with The Rock, unless you’re as bold as CM Punk. On the 1000th episode of RAW, The Rock decided to steal the spotlight from the then-WWE Champion by saving John Cena from a meddling Big Show. Punk didn’t take it lying down and decided to send a message to the people and to Rocky himself by single-handedly stopping The People’s Elbow with a massive clothesline. Punk then wrapped it off nicely with a resounding GTS. The moral of the story? Don’t steal CM Punk’s thunder if you don’t want to fall asleep.

Orton Got Skull-Crush Outta Nowhere

The Miz will constantly remind you that he’s a former WWE Champion, but can you remember how he won it in the first place? Yes, he cashed in his MITB briefcase on the November 22, 2010 episode of RAW, but do you remember exactly how he got the job done? That’s right, he won by reversing an RKO from Randy Orton, turning it into a thunderous Skull-Crushing Finale for the win. Few people have countered this dangerous move, but Miz is a living proof that the RKO isn’t as vulnerable as everyone thinks. Sorry if we ruined your day, Miz girl.

Photos from WWE.com