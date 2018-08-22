Why Brock Lesnar Didn’t Show Up on This Week’s RAW

Brock Lesnar was heavily advertised to appear on this week’s episode of RAW to hype up the aftermath of SummerSlam, but The Beast obviously didn’t show up for the show.

PWInsider reported on their post-RAW notes that Brock Lesnar wasn’t even anywhere backstage because he already left the arena right after SummerSlam ended and flew home. The reason why he left home immediately is still unknown, knowing full well that he’s set to appear the next night on RAW. He’s been advertised to appear this week the week before SummerSlam. His future in the WWE is now up in the clouds.

In a backstage segment on RAW, Paul Heyman reminded GM Kurt Angle that Brock Lesnar is entitled to a rematch for the WWE Universal Championship and he’s choosing to cash it in at the next PPV in September, Hell in a Cell. But Angle shut the idea down and declared Lesnar won’t be getting a rematch. We’ll have to wait until next week to see if Lesnar will get a rematch now that Constable Baron Corbin is the new acting general manager of RAW.

Until Brock Lesnar explains why he went home after the PPV, this incident won’t help uplift his image as an unprofessional athlete who does what he wants when he wants to. Fans probably bought tickets because he was advertised to appear. No-showing any event is just a classic example of disrespect for the active roster and the WWE Universe in general.

The post-RAW notes also clarified what happened after the show went off the air. After The Shield left, Braun Strowman stood up and grabbed his Money in the Bank briefcase, suggesting that the cash-in was never official since the bell never rang.

(Photo from WWE.com)

