Who’s The Early Favorite for Next Year’s Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble match is arguably the most exciting WWE match there is. Fans are so hyped for it, they’re already speculating who will win the next one. And for next year, an interesting name appeared as the most likely winner—The Rock.

According to the odds released by popular sports betting website SkyBet, majority of bettors think The Rock will make a surprise return next January to win at the annual spectacle to win the whole thing. It’s been rumored that next year’s WrestleMania 35 will be headlined by The Rock and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. It’s a genius business move that will definitely further Reigns’ career as the new face of the company.

Apparently, most fans want to see this match happen so they want The Rock to win the Rumble for the second in his already illustrious career. With Roman Reigns finally winning the WWE Universal Championship last Sunday at SummerSlam, the seeds are carefully being planted for the big showdown. But as always, rumors are just that and we should always take them with a pinch of salt.

Hardcore fans will be delighted to know that Daniel Bryan came close to the top as a Rumble favorite. Seth Rollins came in at third, followed by Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and AJ Styles. Closing off the top ten list is Andrade “Cien” Almas, SmackDown Live’s latest call-up from NXT.

Photos from WWE.com

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.