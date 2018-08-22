Reby Hardy Reveals Future of Matt Hardy in WWE

After clarifying his cryptic tweets by revealing he’s currently undergoing a serious medical condition that will take him out of action indefinitely, Matt Hardy’s future in the WWE has been up in the air.

But during an interview for Busted Open Radio, Matt Hardy’s wife Reby Hardy offered some answers about his husband’s future. According to Reby, Matt Hardy is currently in a transition period as he prepares for his contract expiration on March next year. “He’s not really sure what he’s going to be doing,” Reby said when asked how Matt is holding up.

“But there’s sort of a decision to be made at this point as to whether or not he should continue his in-ring career or if he should pursue something different, which he would totally be up for and would be excited to do,” Reby added. He’s now taking up more responsibilities backstage as a producer as Reby said he’ll be at SummerSlam overseeing some matches. “It’s really a transitional time right now,” Reby said.

Matt Hardy opened up on Twitter two weeks ago about his pelvis fusing with his lower back, a medical condition that will sideline the Woken One indefinitely. He blamed it on taking too many bumps over the years, citing his patented diving leg drop called Event Omega the most likely cause. Hardy teased for weeks through vague tweets that hinted heavily on retirement, but it seems that he’s not looking to completely turn his back away from wrestling.

(Photo from WWE.com)

