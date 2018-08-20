The Undertaker vs. Triple H

The final chapter in the legendary rivalry between The Undertaker and Triple H will be written at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6, when The Deadman will once again rise to battle The Cerebral Assassin for the last time ever in a historic event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia.

Combined, The Undertaker and Triple H account for a remarkable 21 World Championship reigns. There isn’t a single major Superstar of the modern era – from WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to future Hall of Famers The Rock and John Cena – who hasn’t fallen to The Phenom and The Game at one point or another. Although there is always a temptation to write off overused terms such as “epic,” “legacy” and “iconic,” in the case of The Demon of Death Valley’s collective clashes with The King of Kings, such deference is undisputedly warranted.

Don’t miss the signature showdown between these two time-honored competitors at WWE Super Show-Down, streaming live from Melbourne, Australia on the award-winning WWE Network, Saturday, Oct. 6.