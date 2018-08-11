Rusev & Lana vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega (Kickoff Match)

The rivalry between Rusev & Lana and Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega will reach its boiling point when the two pairs square off in a Mixed Tag Team Match during the SummerSlam Kickoff, streaming live tonight at 5 ET/2 PT.

The Bulgarian Brute and Almas first faced off last month on SmackDown, following an argument between Vega and The Ravishing Russian about whose associate was the superior competitor. It was Almas who walked out victorious, following a distraction caused by Aiden English, who was trying to break up a scuffle between Lana and Vega.

The two women then took to the ring themselves to settle the score on the July 31 edition of SmackDown LIVE. Lana looked to have things in control against Vega, until English ran to ringside to neutralize an interfering Almas, only to once again cause a distraction, allowing Vega to roll up The Ravishing Russian for the three-count.

One week later, Rusev was in Lana’s corner to counter Almas as his wife and Vega squared off again. Rusev & Lana had asked an apologetic English to stay in the back for this one, but The Artiste could not help himself once he saw Rusev in trouble in a struggle with “Cien” at ringside. He tackled Almas, but knocked him into Lana, once again costing The Ravishing Russian the match.

English vowed that he would make it up to his friends. What that means is yet to be seen. However, Rusev & Lana will certainly be looking to even the score with their rivals next Sunday.

Will it be a Happy Rusev Day in Brooklyn, or will Almas & Vega spoil the festivities again? Find out during the SummerSlam Kickoff, streaming live tonight at 5 ET/2 PT on the award-winning WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.