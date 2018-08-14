WWE Network pays tribute to Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart with new collection

Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart dominated the competition throughout the 80s and 90s along with his brother-in-law, Bret “Hit Man” Hart. From his early days in Calgary’s Stampede Wrestling, to capturing the World Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 1990, “The Anvil’s” larger-than-life persona and infectious energy entertained the masses. Relive many of Neidhart’s most memorable moments with this WWE Network Collection.
WWE Network subscribers: Watch now | Neidhart passes away
CONTENTS
The Heart of an Anvil: Jim Neidhart Legacy Package
Bad News for Allen!: Jim Neidhart vs. Bad News Allen
Mid-South Gold: Butch Reed & Jim Neidhart vs. Magnum TA & Mr. Wrestling II
World Champions: Hart Foundation vs. British Bulldogs
Silverdome Six-Man: Hart Foundation & Danny Davis vs. British Bulldogs & Tito Santana
Hot Out The Gate: Hart Foundation vs. Brain Busters
Not Paid By The Hour: Hart Foundation vs. Bolsheviks
Getting Rocked!: Hart Foundation vs. The Rockers
2-Out-Of-3 Ain’t Bad: Hart Foundation vs. Demolition
A Twist on a Classic: The New Foundation vs. The Orient Express
Getting Extreme: Jim Neidhart vs. The Sandman
A Royal Flush: Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart on The King’s Court
The Anvil Gets Raw: Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’s Monday Night Raw Debut
A Family Divided: Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart & Owen Hart vs. Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart & British Bulldog
An Impactful Return: Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart Returns to WWE
A Canadian Stampede: Hart Foundation vs. Team Austin
Hart & Soul: WWE Home Video