SummerSlam ’18 Tier update arrives in WWE SuperCard

If you’re looking to get through the dog days of Summer by dominating the virtual WWE Universe, now’s your chance.

2K is taking the competition to another level in WWE SuperCard with the all-new SummerSlam ’18 Tier. This free update will turn up the competition by adding several new features to WWE’s card-battling mobile game for iOS and Android, including 70 Superstar cards featuring the best of WWE and NXT.

The new cards arriving as part of the SummerSlam ’18 Tier will include current Superstars such as Ronda Rousey and Samoa Joe as well as WWE Legends like WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

In addition, the SummerSlam ’18 Tier update delivers other significant features to the WWE SuperCard gameplay experience. Players will now see enhancements such as the return of animated Tier Pulls and a new “Charge All” button for use in Team Battleground mode.

WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.