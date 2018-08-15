Sin Cara undergoes knee surgery

Sin Cara underwent surgery on his right knee last night, the SmackDown LIVE Superstar revealed on social media.

This past weekend, the masked luchador sensed something was wrong with his knee and had it evaluated by physicians. During the checkup, the medical personnel found scar tissue that hindered the performance of his joint and surgically removed it.

The International Sensation tweeted a photo, posing next to Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, after the procedure was performed at the Andrew Sport Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Ala.

There is no timetable for when the Mexican Luchador will return to the ring, but he has already posted a photo of his first day of rehabilitation. WWE.com whishes Sin Cara a speedy recovery.