NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV comes to the Barclays Center on Saturday, Aug. 18, one night before SummerSlam, and the event will feature the top NXT Superstars in action and music from #NXTLOUD artists grandson and Fever 333.

THE FEVER 333’s “Made An America” and grandson’s “Blood // Water” will be the official theme songs of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. Don’t miss NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV when it streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 7 ET/4 PT!