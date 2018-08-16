Join Triple H for a Facebook Live Q&A after NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

At the end of tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV on WWE Network, head to Triple H’s Facebook page to watch Cathy Kelley’s exclusive interview with the WWE COO.

The live Q&A will be available to view at Facebook.com/TripleH.

A TakeOver tradition, The Game’s post-show Q&As always prove enlightening and provide rare insight into Triple H’s mindset following NXT’s hallmark events.

What will Triple H have to say following TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, featuring an NXT Championship Last Man Standing Match between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, as well as a rubber match for the NXT Tag Team Titles between Undisputed ERA and Moustache Mountain, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler defending against Kairi Sane and much more?

