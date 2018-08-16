Include your favorite WWE Superstars in your SummerSlam week Instagram Stories with new GIPHY Stickers

Have you ever wanted to gyrate with Big E in your Instagram Stories? Wish you could “WOOOO!” with Charlotte Flair on Snapchat? Well, now you can!

To celebrate SummerSlam, WWE has released a brand0new pack of stickers on GIPHY featuring some of your favorite Raw and SmackDown LIVE Superstars, including Sasha Banks, Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura and Charlotte Flair. You can put them anywhere in your Instagram Stories and Snapchat and show social media that you’re ready for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Check out WWE’s Stickers | Visit our GIPHY channel

To use the stickers in your Instagram Story, take a picture or video, then select the “GIF” sticker option. Search for “SummerSlam,” then pick your favorite stickers to add, drag them into place and send.

On Snapchat, take a picture or video, choose the sticker option, search for “SummerSlam,” pick a sticker and send.