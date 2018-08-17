This week in WWE GIFs: Dean Ambrose returns as the road to SummerSlam heats up

SummerSlam is almost here, and the days leading up to The Biggest Event of the Summer have been filled with intense action. As the Superstars of Raw, SmackDown and NXT have let all their emotions out on the road to Brooklyn, we’ve been there to capture them and upload them to our GIPHY channel for you to use across social media. Which one of this week’s GIFs best express how you’re feeling? Pick a GIF and share it on Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and more!

Lunatic unleashed

Dean Ambrose returned on Monday Night Raw to back Seth Rollins in his red-hot rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. Though he usually has a wild look in his eyes, The Lunatic Fringe arrived with a different kind of intensity.

While Ambrose seemed to be all business, the WWE Universe was shocked, to say the least, as exemplified by the look on one fan’s face.

Nope.

If you just saw The Baddest Woman on The Planet take out your co-workers in a matter of seconds, how would you react? This security guard made the best choice for self-preservation, making a mad dash out of the squared circle before Ronda Rousey tossed him around for fun.

Little Miss Bliss gets rabid

Alexa Bliss is doing everything she can to get inside Ronda Rousey’s head before their Raw Women’s Championship Match on Sunday at SummerSlam, including her best impression of Rousey’s unsettling glare. It wasn’t quite the same, but we wouldn’t want to see Five Feet of Fury coming at us with this face, either.

The Viper lurks

Jeff Hardy made it through his return match on SmackDown LIVE without any sneak-attacks from Randy Orton. However, after The Charismatic Enigma took out United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with a Swanton Bomb, cameras caught The Viper lurking from afar, keeping a close eye on Hardy. If you’re feeling a little sneaky, this GIF is perfect for you.

Trust fall

Kofi Kingston may have been celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop him from putting it all on the line during SmackDown LIVE. Check out The Dreadlocked Dynamo’s no-look dive onto SAnitY’s Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe.

Bringing the swag

When The Street Profits hit the scene, it’s automatically a party. Montez Ford is the life of the party wherever he goes, and if you feel like busting a move at the drop of hat, there’s no better GIF than this one.

Ugh, Moustache Mountain?

With a roll of his eyes, Kyle O’Reilly let the NXT Universe know just what he thinks about Trent Seven & Tyler Bate challenging them for the NXT Tag Team Titles at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. He may be singing a different tune after Saturday night, but that doesn’t change the fact that this is an awesome GIF.

