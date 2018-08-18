Check out full NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV results, photos and video highlights below. The grandest stage in NXT, TakeOver: Brooklyn IV saw the crowning of new champions, the announcement of a new Superstar, a bitterly fought Last Man Standing Match between arch-rivals NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, and much more.

NXT Championship Last Man Standing Match

Tommaso Ciampa (c) def. Johnny Gargano (RESULTS | PHOTOS | VIDEOS)

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Kairi Sane def. Shayna Baszler (c) to win the title (RESULTS | PHOTOS | VIDEO | EXCLUSIVE: Sane is elated by her NXT Women’s Title photo shoot | EXCLUSIVE: Baszler’s irate reaction after her defeat)

NXT North American Championship Match

Ricochet def. Adam Cole (c) to win the title (RESULTS | PHOTOS | VIDEO | EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Ricochet’s NXT North American Title photo shoot)

Velveteen Dream def. EC3 (RESULTS | PHOTOS | VIDEO | EXCLUSIVE: Dream asks “Queen Cathy” what she’s doing Wednesday night | EXCLUSIVE: EC3 hints at a possible suspect in the Aleister Black mystery attack)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Undisputed ERA (c) def. Moustache Mountain to retain the titles; afterward, The War Raiders obliterated Undisputed ERA (RESULTS | PHOTOS | VIDEO | EXCLUSIVE: Ricochet and Pete Dunne cross paths after Undisputed ERA’s confrontation)