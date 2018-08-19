WWE SummerSlam 2018 results

The Biggest Event of the Summer saw the crowning on four new champions, as Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the Universal Championship, Ronda Rousey overcame Alexa Bliss to capture the Raw Women’s Championship, Charlotte Flair took down Becky Lynch & Carmella in a Triple Threat Match to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Seth Rollins bested Dolph Ziggler to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar (c) NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: REIGNS)

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey def. Alexa Bliss (c) NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: ROUSEY | EXCLUSIVE: ROUSEY 2)

United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Jeff Hardy (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: ORTON)

Finn Bálor emerges as The Demon to def. Constable Baron Corbin (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)

The Miz def. Daniel Bryan (RESULTS | VIDEOS | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: THE MIZ)

WWE Championship Match

Samoa Joe def. AJ Styles (c) by DQ (RESULTS | GALLERY | VIDEO | EXCLUSIVE: STYLES)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Charlotte Flair def. Carmella (c) and Becky Lynch NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | EXCLUSIVE: FLAIR | EXCLUSIVE: LYNCH)

Money in the Bank Contract Match

Braun Strowman def. Kevin Owens (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day def. The Bludgeon Brothers (c) by DQ (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)

Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler (c) NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE WITH ROLLINS)

Raw Tag Team Championship Kickoff Match

The B-Team (c) def. The Revival (RESULTS | GALLERY)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match

Cedric Alexander (c) def. Drew Gulak (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)

Mixed Tag Team Kickoff Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega def. Rusev & Lana (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)