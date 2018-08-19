WWE SummerSlam 2018 results

The Biggest Event of the Summer saw the crowning on four new champions, as Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the Universal Championship, Ronda Rousey overcame Alexa Bliss to capture the Raw Women’s Championship, Charlotte Flair took down Becky Lynch & Carmella in a Triple Threat Match to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Seth Rollins bested Dolph Ziggler to capture the Intercontinental Championship.
Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar (c) NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: REIGNS)
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey def. Alexa Bliss (c) NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: ROUSEY | EXCLUSIVE: ROUSEY 2)
United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Jeff Hardy (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: ORTON)
Finn Bálor emerges as The Demon to def. Constable Baron Corbin (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)
The Miz def. Daniel Bryan (RESULTS | VIDEOS | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: THE MIZ)
WWE Championship Match
Samoa Joe def. AJ Styles (c) by DQ (RESULTS | GALLERY | VIDEO | EXCLUSIVE: STYLES)
SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Charlotte Flair def. Carmella (c) and Becky Lynch NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | EXCLUSIVE: FLAIR | EXCLUSIVE: LYNCH)
Money in the Bank Contract Match
Braun Strowman def. Kevin Owens (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day def. The Bludgeon Brothers (c) by DQ (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)
Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler (c) NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE WITH ROLLINS)
Raw Tag Team Championship Kickoff Match
The B-Team (c) def. The Revival (RESULTS | GALLERY)
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match
Cedric Alexander (c) def. Drew Gulak (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)
Mixed Tag Team Kickoff Match
Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega def. Rusev & Lana (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)