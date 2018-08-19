WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander def. Drew Gulak

BROOKLYN — The Age of Alexander continued at SummerSlam, as WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak, thwarting Gulak’s plan for “a better WWE 205 Live.”

Alexander kept Gulak on the defensive from the opening bell, using impressive technical ability, which led Gulak to change up his game plan and fight ugly. Although Alexander avoided Gulak’s signature Gulock, the challenger continued to brutalize the champion, knocking him to the arena floor and unleashing offensive strikes designed to maximize pain. From there, the self-proclaimed “best submission specialist in WWE” methodically applied pressure to Alexander’s neck and back.

Utilizing a unique and innovative version of the Gory Special, Gulak nearly forced The Soul of WWE 205 Live to submit. However, the resilient champion reversed the hold, nailed some key strikes and scored with a huge dive to the outside that flattened a retreating Gulak.

Alexander fumbled the momentum after a high-risk leap off the top rope didn’t pay off, which allowed Gulak to apply his patented Gulock on the ropes. Following a near-fall, Gulak again went for the hold, but Alexander fought his way out of it. The two competitors once again engaged in a tense back and forth with Alexander nailing a Spanish Fly that led to a series of near-falls.

The rivals continued to exchange pinfall attempts in the middle of the ring, but the champion won out, applying the right angle and pressure to keep Gulak’s shoulders on the mat for the three-count.