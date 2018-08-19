The New Day def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers by Disqualification

BROOKLYN — The New Day may have technically scored the win at SummerSlam, but there will be no celebrating tonight. After a brutal mallet assault from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers, Big E & Xavier Woods were declared the victors by disqualification, leaving Barclays Center with bruises, but no titles.

The match started off positively for The New Day, as Big E & Woods countered the vicious onslaught from the reigning titleholders. The challengers put it all on the line with Woods going as far as leaping off the top turnbuckle and delivering a flying elbow onto Harper on the ringside floor. Yet, just when it looked as though Harper was about to be defeated, Rowan assaulted The New Day with his massive mallet on the apron. Harper soon joined his partner in a frightening attack continued long after the referee called for the bell.

The New Day may be due for a rematch after the controversial outcome to this championship showdown, but will they want to face the wrath of The Bludgeon Brothers again?