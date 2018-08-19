The Miz def. Daniel Bryan

BROOKLYN — Daniel Bryan spent the better part of the past eight years wanting to punch The Miz in the face, but Bryan got served a harsh reality check at SummerSlam when The A-Lister connected with the deciding knockout punch in their intensely personal battle.

With The Miz’s wife Maryse and daughter Monroe Sky watching from ringside, The Awesome One was all confidence as he took advantage of his first opportunity to slug Bryan right in the mouth. From there, a raucous fight broke out, with Bryan throwing haymakers that looked reminiscent of Brooklyn-native and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson in his prime.

Miz would not back down in the face of The “Yes!” Man’s onslaught, however, and he used Bryan’s own signature holds (such as the “Yes!” Kicks and the Surf Board) against him. That strategy did not always prove effective for Miz, as Bryan showed he can dish it out and take it… and then dish it out some more.

Bryan eventually snapped on The A-Lister, eating Miz’s “It” Kicks before slapping the soul out of his rival. Miz stopped Bryan’s Running Knee attempt, catching his foe with The Skull-Crushing Finale, but Bryan refused to stay down. Miz dodged a kick from Bryan, which caused D-Bry’s leg to connect hard against the ring post. The Miz followed Bryan’s unfortunate mishap with a Figure-Four Leglock, but Bryan powered through again and reversed the pressure.

With both Superstars now thoroughly battered, Miz found himself being pummeled right in front of Maryse and his baby daughter. However, unbeknownst to Bryan, that attack proved costly. While at ringside, Maryse slipped something into Miz’s hand. When The Awesome One connected with a punch, Bryan was knocked out cold, which allowed Miz to get the three-count, thanks in large part to The Miz’s Mrs.