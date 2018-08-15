WWE 2K19 Showcase Mode to Feature Daniel Bryan

Get ready to relive the highs and lows of Daniel Bryan’s illustrious career as WWE 2K19 will feature his entire underdog story in the game’s highly regarded Showcase Mode.

As first reported by WWE.com, game developer 2K made the reveal official on Tuesday. Daniel Bryan himself made the announcement to Aberdeen High School, the place where Bryan started his wrestling career. The last Showcase Mode was two years ago when fans got to recreate Stone Cold Steve Austin’s career in WWE 2K16. 2K picked Bryan this year because of his enduring popularity with the WWE Universe and his inspiring journey to stardom.

For those unfamiliar, Showcase Mode is a special one-player story mode that revisits a Superstar’s career highlights. Fans will be able to recreate the matches and moments that made Daniel Bryan the biggest Superstar of his generation. It will als include commentary from Bryan himself as he reflects on his milestones and achievements along the way. Bryan’s Showcase Mode will include the following:

11 historic matches from Bryan’s career and a surprise match

Nine historic arenas that featured prominently in Bryan’s career, including the venues for WrestleMania XXX and Velocity

11 different playable character models for Daniel Bryan, with each one featuring their own move sets and unique appearances

New entrances and victory scenes, including his time with Kane as Team Hell No

15 interview packages and 20 exclusive cutscenes

WWE 2K19 will be available worldwide on all gaming store outlets on October 9 while the Deluxe and Collector’s Edition of the game will arrive earlier on October 5.

