5 Disastrous Contract Signings on RAW

In a normal business setting, contract signings are formal, professional, and are often positive since it signifies a new opportunity for the signee. However, contract signings in the WWE are more often a bad idea for all parties involved.

It’s an inside joke by now, but there’s really no contract signing session in the WWE that didn’t end with someone getting his ass kicked. RAW certainly knows a thing or two about explosive contract signings. Here are just some of the examples.

The Undertaker Comes for Brock Lesnar

Great stories have to start somewhere. Brock Lesnar began his on the February 24, 2014 episode of RAW. After refusing to pick an opponent for WrestleMania 30 under protest, someone chose it for him. And that someone is none other than The Deadman himself. Lesnar had no choice but to accept the challenge, but Undertaker sent a stronger message by jabbing Lesnar’s hand with the pen before signing the contract. Undertaker then promptly plants the future 1 in 21-1 with a massive chokeslam through the table, as you do.

Batista Makes a Crucial Decision

2005 was Batista’s breakout year in the WWE. He kicked things off by winning the Royal Rumble, giving him an opportunity to choose a champion to challenge at WrestleMania. He could choose to chase JBL’s WWE Championship on SmackDown or stay at RAW and gun for Triple H’s World Heavyweight Championship. Despite Triple H and Ric Flair’s efforts to convince Batista to move on SmackDown, Batista made his decision clear to his former mentor by planting Hunter through the table before signing his new RAW contract.

ECW Roster Invades John Cena’s Turf

2006, on the other hand, was John Cena’s most unfortunate year. For starters, he had to defend his WWE Championship against Money in the Bank winner and then-ECW World Champion Rob Van Dam in the arena where ECW was born. But before their epic encounter, the two had to make things official on the June 5 edition of RAW. It only took a few minutes after both men signed the contract for the ECW roster to launch an attack on a defenseless Cena. It really sucks when you’re the target of an entire roster’s wrath.

Paige Took Things to a Personal Level

It’s probably not a good idea to insult the dead, especially in front of the dead’s relatives. Case in point – Paige on the November 16, 2015 edition of RAW. During yet another contract signing that went awry, Paige attempted to push the Divas Champion Charlotte Flair’s buttons. She managed to do so by insulting Charlotte’s younger brother Reid who recently died of an overdose. As you can guess, Charlotte did not take the statement well. It’s a bold move for Paige, but everyone agreed it was just tasteless.

CM Punk Negotiates with Vince McMahon

On the July 11, 2011 edition of RAW, fresh off from his infamous pipebomb promo, CM Punk and Vince McMahon did the first-ever public contract negotiation to prevent Punk from taking the WWE Championship away from the company. Punk took this opportunity to air his grievances right in front of the boss. To make matters worse, John Cena came out to set things straight, only to receive the most savage of burns from the dastardly Punk. Needless to say, this contract signing was the most personal and scathing RAW has ever seen.

(Photo from WWE.com)

