The Best WWE Matches of The Week 8/10/18

Having a hard time keeping up with the weekly WWE programming? Keeping up with four WWE shows a week can be troublesome at times. Don’t you wish there was a way to just watch the best matches and skip the rest?

Then let FOX Sports Philippines grant your wish! We’ve compiled the best matches from RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, and NXT so you don’t have to. Let’s kick this weekly series off with these five fantastic matches.

Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox – RAW

Monday nights just became a lot more dangerous. Ronda Rousey finally made her RAW debut this week and as you can expect, it was a sight to behold. It wasn’t a back-and-forth classic compared to her WrestleMania debut, but it still achieved it purpose of showing what Ronda is capable of when she’s inside a ring. At this point, we can consider her an uncrowned RAW Women’s Champion, with SummerSlam being her supposed coronation.

The New Day vs. The Bar – SmackDown Live

The finals of the SmackDown Tag Team tournament earn its spot on the list by showing everyone the true brilliance of SmackDown Live’s tag team division. The New Day and The Bar renewed their rivalry of yesteryears and it felt like they didn’t even skip a beat. Both teams brought out all their stuff to the table but only the pancake lovers emerged victorious through sheer willpower alone. Let’s see if they can survive the Day of Bludgeoning at SummerSlam.

Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami – 205 Live

The cruiserweight division is killing it lately with their high-octane main events. This week was no different as the recently sidelined Mustafa All went head-to-head with the dangerous striker Hideo Itami. It was an ill-advised move on Ali’s part, but his resilience won’t make him quit just yet. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to overcome Itami’s hard-hitting offense. Nevertheless, it was a stellar main event and it belongs to this week’s very best.

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins – RAW

Seth Rollins is no stranger to adversary. That’s why he still went on to face Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre even after Roman Reigns was forced to stay in the back. Rollins pulled out all the stops in his attempt to overcome the odds, but alas, the numbers game was just too much for the Architect of Destruction. Ziggler once again stood over his rival for the Intercontinental Championship. Was this is a glimpse of the future for Rollins at SummerSlam?

Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano – NXT

Aleister Black wants nothing more than Johnny Gargano after costing him his NXT Championship. He finally got his chance to extract revenge this week when Black faced off against Gargano in the main event. But someone decided to join the party—the conniving NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. The dastardly champion tried taking out his competition before NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4 even began and it’s not surprising if they reveal him to be the suspect of Aleister Black’s recent injury.

