Stone Cold Steve Austin’s most iconic rides

Stone Cold Steve Austin is known for two things: drinking beer and raising hell.

He’s raised hell so many times and he doesn’t settle for punches and kicks. If allowable, he’d bring a vehicle to the fray and add more chaos to the rumble. FOX Sports Philippines takes a look at the most iconic vehicles that he’s driven, which cemented Stone Cold as the toughest in WWE.

Backhoe

Buried alive matches usually end when you shovel in dirt in a grave with your opponent in it. Stone cold being Stone cold won’t settle for manually shoveling. The Rattlesnake has to do it in his own unique way. Versus the Undertaker, he sealed the win not by breaking his back, but by breaking in a backhoe. The decision was reached in a heaping pile of dirt over the Deadman in one go.

Crane

What Austin’s basically saying here is that he’s good at deconstruction. As HHH was in the ring calling out Stone Cold, Austin’s been waiting outside in the parking lot with a crane parked by the DX Express. Austin wanted to remind The Game that he’s not one to mess with, or the consequences will be explosively destructive.

Forklift

Steve Austin and HHH had a heated rivalry from 1999 to 2001. At one point, Austin owed The Game some hell after HHH caused Stone Cold the championship. The Rattlesnake had his revenge when he trapped The Game in a limousine with a forklift, raised him up high above the ground, and mercilessly dropped him to the hard concrete. It’s going to be hard to want to mess with Stone Cold after being on the receiving end of this punishment.

Zamboni

This was in September of 1998. Mr. McMahon was holding an awarding ceremony for the WWE Championship for either the Undertaker or Kane. Stone Cold, believing he is the rightful owner of the belt, crashed into the party through throngs of security and drove to the ring riding a Zamboni. As he hit the apron, Stone Cold ran over the topside of the vehicle and dove to the ring sending punches to McMahon. Iconic from the backstage drive, the ride down the ramp, and the dive to McMahon, this scene is definitive Austin using vehicles to get the job done.

Cement Truck

Austin ups the hell raising a month later on October 1998. What happens when your boss has an open convertible, and you just happen to be behind the wheel of a loaded cement truck? The answer: a convertible full of wet cement. McMahon helplessly viewed the live pouring on TV and was unable to do anything about Austin’s hell raising. Jim Ross’ commentary, the broken windows, and McMahon’s expressions put the final details in this moment in the McMahon-Austin rivalry.

