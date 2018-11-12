Never far away from controversy, Rakhi Sawant managed to attract the wrong kind of heat as she apparently challenged a wrestler from the Great Khali’s Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) to a match in Panchkula, Haryana.

And it’s fair to say that didn’t end too well for her.

There is a video making the rounds of Sawant taking a body slam from said wrestler and lying motionless on the mat. To add on, reports are emerging that she may have been legitimately hurt in the exchange, and that she has been hospitalized after complaining of pain in her stomach and back, according to India Today.

Jabse pehna hai maine ye ishq sehra #khalibali ho gaya hai dil😎😎😎… Mera beta chha gaya .. #Rakhisawant is rocking in #wrestling.. pic.twitter.com/sMfvZYKIJy — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 12, 2018

Here is a video that also emerged, of Rakhi being escorted from the ring after reportedly getting knocked out. She is seen here to be on unsteady legs and needs the full support of two people to make it out of the ring and to the back.

However, given Rakhi’s penchant for creating buzz and wanting to be in the news, coupled with the fact that all of this could very well be a work given that it’s a wrestling promotion we’re talking about, one should probably take all of this in with a grain of salt.