DragonMania: 5 rising Filipino wrestlers to watch

FOX Sports Asia gets Wrestle Square Champion, SPW’s The Eurasian Dragon to share his wrestling scouting report of five upcoming Filipino talents to keep an eye on!

The Philippines might realistically be the next great hotbed of Southeast Asian wrestling.

Not only did Manila Wrestling Federation (MWF) run a sold-out Road to Fate show, but with various wrestling promotions beginning to work together, the wrestling quality and community can only go up.

This week, I take a look at five standout talents that wrestling fans should keep their eyes on.

Ninja Ryujin

Apart from MWF’s Robin Sane and the crestfallen Mr Lucha, the third pillar of the company is the mute but very wise Ninja Ryujin.

This flashback illustrates the Ninja’s backstory with Robin and Lucha.

Ken Warren

Relatability is important in this business; which is probably why young Ken Warren of Philippines Wrestling Revolution (PWR) operates under the moniker of Social Media Minister – a cyberbully who is actually a pretty talented rogue in between the ropes.

He recently took on international superstar Koto Hiro in a high-energy bout!

Fabio Makisig

As one of the highest-rated MWF originals, it scares me that nobody is focusing on the threat Fabio poses in their inaugural Championship tournament.

The former street hoodlum turned undefeated wrestling villain is making great strides to possibly becoming the first MWF Champion!

Martivo

Every now and then you come across a wrestler with the capacity to break barriers in the industry. PWR’s Martivo presents the brave new face of wrestling in Southeast Asia – an openly gay combatant who doesn’t shy from flamboyant in-ring tactics to gain an upper hand. Very likely to become a megastar in Manila.

Mr Lucha

No matter what fans may feel about him, Mr Lucha’s magnetism may be second to none.

The former fan-favourite is billed as “the Pride of Sagada”, but at Road to Fate, it seemed like he was interested in being anything but. After severing ties with his protege Ashura earlier in the evening with a devastating chokeslam, Mr Lucha went on to kick the groin of PWR crowd favourite JDL later on in the event following an emotional argument.

Lucha went on to have a stellar main event with me later on in the night, an intense and electric affair which was marred in controversy as he bested me following a low blow too! While he is an amazingly gifted heavyweight, he can also be subjected to moves like this…

Photo credit: Cholo Gonzales