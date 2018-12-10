6 possible opponents for Max Holloway after his dominant UFC 231 Title defence

In what was expected to be a closely fought contest for the 145 pound title, Max Holloway pulled off an emphatic Title defence by beating the brakes of Brian Ortega at UFC 231.

So much so that UFC president Dana White was himself forthcoming with the idea of pushing the Hawaiian up to 155 pounds to be a part of a number of lucrative super fights. Holloway, however, was non committal about his next move, saying that he’s as okay with staying at 145 to defend his Title as he is to move up to 155 and take on some of the big names in the sport like Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

So what’s next for the Blessed Express? We take a look.

Big money Conor McGregor rematch

This is one of the most logical and clear cut fights for Max Holloway as his last loss in the UFC (13 fights ago) was to Conor McGregor.

Holloway was hardly the fighter he is today then, and has come on leaps and bounds to evolve into one of the best strikers in the UFC. Conor McGregor also exists in that rarified air and a rematch between the two at 155 would be an absolute humdinger.

This time, however, it would be extremely difficult for anyone to pick a winner.

Title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov

(Photo Credits: Lowkick MMA)

In this era of super fights, a Max Holloway vs Khabib Nurmagomedov fight at 155 for the Title is really a no brainer. Max is on a 13 fight win streak – which is one of the few win streaks in the UFC longer than Khabib’s.

And this was a fight that almost bore fruition at UFC 229, before Holloway was pulled at the last minute because of a botched weight cut. It would be great to run this back again.

Frankie Edgar Title defence

(Photo Credits: Detroit Free Press)

Without Brian Ortega out of the picture for the time being, the 145 pound division is back to a state of flux and crying for a concrete number one contender (until Zabit Magomedsharipov arrives, which is a discussion for another day).

But the Frankie Edgar vs Max Holloway fight is something that has always been discussed, and with Frankie bouncing back from the Ortega KO loss with a comfortable win over Cub Swanson, he could be Max’s next title challenger if the Hawaiian decides to stick around at 145.

TJ Dillashaw Super fight

(Photo Credits: Detroit Free Press)

This is a little bit of a far fetched scenario but stylistically, it’s so tempting that you can’t omit this from the discussion.

If Dillashaw is successful in his 125 pound belt conquest against Henry Cejudo, having him move up to 145 to try for the third belt would fit right in with the UFC’s super fight approach.

Also, TJ’s elusiveness, funky footwork and striking ability will match up wonderfully well against Max’s skill set. What’s there to dislike?

The Nate Diaz throwdown

(Photo Credits: Sports Joe)

In my opinion, this is the most compelling match up of the lot. Max and Nate Diaz are two volume punchers with chins of iron and the propensity to ‘stand and bang’ in the center of the Octagon.

They both possess endless gas tanks too, meaning that neither one is going to fade away in the latter rounds, giving us a high level, technical, blood and thunder striking fest for the entirety of five rounds.

Take my money already!

A Tony Ferguson welcome-to-155 fight

(Photo Credits: The Mac Life)

After UFC 231, Tony Ferguson was the one of the first fighters to congratulate Max Holloway and Brian Ortega on putting on a war, and also called him out if the Khabib fight doesn’t materialize.

When asked about this by the press members present, UFC President Dana White also said he loved the idea.

Because really, what’s there not to like? Ferguson is an absolute beast and his hands down, walk forward style is entertaining even against defensive fighters…but against another warrior like Max Holloway?

Sign me up!