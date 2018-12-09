Holloway interested Khabib fight as White suggests lightweight move

After returning from over a year out with a win over Brian Ortega, Max Holloway has his eyes set on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Max Holloway has been urged to move up to lightweight by UFC president Dana White and the featherweight champion is targeting a bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A fourth-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Brian Ortega at Scotiabank Arena at UFC 231 in Toronto on Saturday extended Holloway’s winning streak to 13

The 27-year-old had to withdraw from three fights in 2018 – including one against Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 – amid issues with cutting weight.

White thinks Holloway has established himself as one of the greatest featherweights in history but should move up to the 155-pound division.

“It’s impossible not to talk about him among the all-time greats now. He possibly could be the greatest ever. Of course, let’s not forget about Jose Aldo,” said White.

“I’d like to see Max go to 155 now. I think that the guy’s 27 going on 28, he’s in the prime of his life, never looked better, continues to improve with every single fight, and I think he’s done everything he can do at 145.

“Why keep cutting that weight? And I think there’s some big things for him at 155.”

Although White suggested any of the “top five” lightweights would represent a good fight for Holloway, a meeting with reigning champion Nurmagomedov is what interests him most.

“The boss is looking for superfights,” said Holloway.

“I keep hearing the name Conor, Khabib. At the end of the day, they’ve got something to figure out. Hopefully, they can figure it out. I wish the best of luck to them, and we can sit down with Dana and figure it out.

“Everybody talks about the top three guys. Everybody talks about Tony [Ferguson], everybody wants to see me and Conor [McGregor] because we fought when I was a kid.

“Khabib is another undefeated fighter you know. I’ve got this niche, I guess. I just gave an undefeated fighter his first loss so maybe that one would excite me the most and we were supposed to have that one. We’ll see what happens. I ain’t picky. Feed me. They all can get it.”