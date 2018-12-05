Every UFC Champion and the WAGs behind their success

‘Behind every successful man, there is a woman’ – is the old adage. In today’s world, it would make sense to phrase it as ‘Behind every successful man/woman, there is a man/woman’.

Essentially, however, the bottom line is that a stable and supportive relationship with your spouse or partner goes a long way in setting you up for success. And especially in MMA, which is a sport that requires everyone surrounding an athlete to pour their time and effort into his or her career, it is of paramount importance.

Almost every MMA fighter would tell you. After either winning or losing the fight inside the cage, the first thing that unanimously gets mentioned in the post-fight interview is their families. In a sport that is so brutal and dehumanizing by nature, it often surprises me how human the reasons for fighting are for these men and women.

On that note, here is every UFC Champion, across weight classes and gender, and the man or woman who has stood by them through thick and thin, often times providing them with stability and support needed to aspire for success.

UFC Flyweight Champion – Henry ‘The Messenger of God’ Cejudo

Henry Cejudo dethroned the dominant Demetrious Johnson in a fantastic fight at UFC 227 and captured the UFC Flyweight Championship. He’s currently booked to face Bantamweight king TJ Dillashaw in a super fight at UFC 233.

Here is a picture of Cejudo taken with his girlfriend in 2016. However, her name and other details are unknown as Cejudo hardly every shares his personal life on social media.

UFC Bantamweight Champion – TJ Dillashaw

As mentioned, TJ Dillashaw is slated to fight Henry Cejudo at UFC 233 in his bid to united the UFC Bantamweight and Flyweight Titles.

TJ married his longtime girlfriend in 2014 and they now have a baby boy named Bronson.

UFC Featherweight Champion – Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway

Max Holloway has one of his toughest challenges ahead of him this weekend at UFC 231, as he defends his Title against undefeated finisher Brian Ortega.

When he’s not kicking butt in the Octagon though, Holloway can often be spotted with his son, who he refers to as ‘Mini Blessed’ and rarely with this Hawaiian supermodel, Moani Hara, who is his girlfriend. Holloway is divorced from his former wife and the mother of his child.

UFC Lightweight Champion – Khabib Nurmagomedov

155 pound Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was last in the news when he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 via neck crank and ended up inciting a mini riot by hurling himself at the Irishman’s corner.

However, unlike his high profile opponent, Khabib doesn’t let on much about his personal life and the people in it (other than his father and brothers). He has been married for around 5 years now and has two children, a girl and a boy. The name of his wife is unknown though this is the one picture of them together that frequently pops up if you search the internet.

UFC Welterweight Champion – Tyron Woodley

UFC Welterweight king Tyron Woodley is expecting his next fight to be against either Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman, sometime in early 2019.

But while he is busy healing up his hand injury sustained in the Darren Till fight, his wife Averi Woodley is also equally busy running the ATT Evolution in St.Louis and putting her Master’s Degree in public administration to good use.

Talk about a power couple.

UFC Middleweight Champion – Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker is scheduled to defend his Middleweight crown against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234 in Adelaide, with another local Israel Adesanya taking on former Champion Anderson Silva in the co-main event.

Robert is married to his wife Sofia and they have three children, John, Jack and Lilliana.

UFC Lightheavyweight & Heavyweight Champion – Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier is the two weight World Champion and one of the most accessible fighters on the UFC roster, in the way he is endearingly open about his personal life and that of his family.

Cormier is currently counting down the days to his retirement – for which he has set an ironclad date in March of 2019. Ideally, he would fight Brock Lesnar for one big paycheck before he calls it a day. Cormier is happily married to his wife Salena and has two kids with her, Daniel Jr. and Marquita.

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion – Rose Namajunas

UFC Strawweight Champion dethroned former Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and defeated her one more time for good measure, to win the retain the belt. She is currently rehabbing an injury but rumors point to a potential match up between her and Jessica Andrade – who’s been on a tear of late – when she returns.

Namajunas is currently dating longtime partner and former UFC fighter Pat Barry.

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion – Amanda Nunes

UFC Bantamweight Women’s Champion Amanda Nunes shot to fame when she handed Ronda Rousey a brutal first-round loss at UFC 207 and she hasn’t looked back since. She is now in preparation to challenge UFC Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg in a superfight at UFC 232.

Nunes is currently engaged to another UFC fighter, strawweight Nina Ansaroff.

UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion – Cris Cyborg

The baddest woman on the planet (no matter how many times Ronda Rousey claims its her on WWE) is Cris Cybrog. She’s mowed through everyone put in front of her till date, but will be in for her toughest test when she faces Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

Cyborg is currently dating Ray Elbe.