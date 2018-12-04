10 UFC stars’ awkward high school photos

Mixed martial arts is considered to be a very ‘serious’ sport, to the point where it’s hard to sit back and look at things from more of an entertainment standpoint.

Regardless of whether or not you agree with that sentiment, we’re going to go out on a limb here and suggest that, one way or another, you’re going to be entertained by some of the images we’re about to show.

The following 10 warriors have all made a name for themselves in the Ultimate Fighting Championship for one reason or another, and we’ve decided to take a trip down memory lane to see what they all looked like in high school.

As pointless as this may seem it’s still quite interesting to see how far they’ve come, and how they’ve changed along the way.

Jason Miller

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller has had one hell of a tenure in mixed martial arts, and at one point he seemed like an intriguing prospect. Unfortunately, controversy was the main thing that we remember him for, and that ‘cheeky’ side always seemed to be there in one way or another.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones is known as the greatest of all time by many fans across mixed martial arts, and the guy probably still has a good few years left at the top of his game – if he can stay on the straight and narrow.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has always been a scary individual dating back to his high school days, where it was likely evident that he was going to go on towards bigger and better things. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that it’s weird to see him with a head full of hair.

CM Punk

CM Punk was always known for being a bit of an outlaw back in the day, as the man himself has confirmed during many different interviews. The two-time UFC fighter clearly gave off that kind of appearance back in the day, and even now he’s not exactly a fan of being in the spotlight.

Alistair Overeem

Who would’ve known that this child would go on to become one of the most devastating heavyweights in the history of the sport? Alistair Overeem is an absolute monster and there’s simply no denying that, and we’re excited to see what this final chapter of his career holds.

Rampage Jackson

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson is a bad, bad man, and he seemingly always has been. He had the look of a guy who knew he could put away pretty much anyone that faced him in competitive sporting action, and he still has that same look to this day.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre has revealed in the past that he suffered from problems with bullies, even though this picture would suggest that he was a relatively normal kid who lived through a normal childhood at school. Either way, the bullies in question would likely think twice about going after him now.

Conor McGregor

Personality wise it seems as if Conor McGregor hasn’t really changed one bit, and we love that. He’s known for being cocky and he’s known for being a little bit loud, and that isn’t manufactured – because he’s had that mentality all along.

And that’s Pat Barry in there too!

Khabib Nurmagomedov

At the age of 16, those within Khabib Nurmagomedov’s inner circle probably knew that he was set to rise all the way to the top of whatever sport he took part in – but it took much longer for us as fans to bear witness to his greatness.

Chael Sonnen

Yup. That’s the American Gangster Chael P. Sonnen.

While we may not have known that he’d go on to become a world class fighter, Chael always seemed to have that ‘spark’ that would have always led him onto great things in life. Hopefully the best is still yet to come, too.