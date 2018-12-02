Another busy day passes by in the world of the MMA and in particular, with the sport’s leading promotion the UFC.

From potential leaks about opening up the 165 pound weight class (that Dana White so vehemently denied one too long ago), the real story behind Sage Northcutt’s move to ONE Championship and acquisition of another Gracie, there’s plenty going around.

Plus the immediate reaction from Kamaru Usman’s domination of Rafael Dos Anjos filters in too. Enjoy the read!

Let’s hope he knows something neither Okamoto or Helwani has confirmed yet.

125 weight class is done after @TJDillashaw VS @HenryCejudo from all the @ufc executives I've talk to. 165lb weight class is replacing it https://t.co/TtloqSgvng — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 1, 2018

Khabib goes to Paris to watch a soccer game – ends up training with OGs. #JustChampionThings

Damn, he looks ready.

James Vick showing love to his teammate is all good. Could have used a better picture though.

Here’s a man who actually knows how hard it is to string together 9 wins on the trot in the UFC.

After Dana White said that McGregor vs Poirier II may be next…

Another man who’s just come off a big win…

Congratulations bro @USMAN84kg what a performance 👏👏👏 You deserve a Title short next #TUFFinale @ufc — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 1, 2018

Good question. Need to ask RDA that.

Why would you throw leg kicks against Usman? #TUF28Finale — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 1, 2018

Valentina is clearly happy about her sister’s UFC debut victory.

Colby Covington pays his respect.

RIP President George H.W. Bush. — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 1, 2018

And in case you’re wondering about what this sequence of tweets are about, it’s about Pedro Munoz lifting up Bryan Caraway after walloping him and finishing him off in the first round.

Oh my god don’t do that to the dude you just beat. Come on, man. 😑 #TUFFinale #TUF28 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) December 1, 2018

Is there a worse feeling than to lose and then have the guy who beat you ride you around on his shoulders like a little kid? I mean really why does this? (Nice win for Munhoz, though.) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 1, 2018

Its done with positive motives. Obviously they are trying to give respect and credit but the fighter who just lost never feels or appreciates that. After losing a fight it feels like your life is crumbling apart. You want praise from nobody, especially from the guy responsible. — Mike Brown (@mikebrownmma) December 1, 2018

Exactly. If anyone should know that it’s a fellow fighter, right? Hug, bow, shake hands … but parading on the shoulders while probably done with good intentions is just embarassing for the loser of the contest, right? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 1, 2018

Wonder if he paid for that bottle…

only way to start a proper night! 🥃 pic.twitter.com/L9wJ5etIAF — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 1, 2018

So this is the story behind Sage Northcutt leaving the UFC…

(as of this video, Ariel Helwani still didn’t know which promotion he’d be signing for)

Here’s the full story on Sage Northcutt’s departure from the UFC: pic.twitter.com/SHD2d0XMWy — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 28, 2018

And then, it got announced…

With Chatri also endorsing Ariel’s account of what had happened

For what it is worth, Ariel accurately reported the facts of what went down between Sage, UFC, and ONE over the last few weeks. @arielhelwani @sagenorthcutt https://t.co/iXLh3CcXaC — Chatri Sityodtong (@YODCHATRI) December 1, 2018

I smell what you did there.

Rickson Gracie never fought in the UFC. Looks like we have the next best thing though.