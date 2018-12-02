UFC |

Latest UFC News (12/2/2018): UFC consider opening up a 165 pound weight class; real story behind Sage Northcutt to ONE and more

Another busy day passes by in the world of the MMA and in particular, with the sport’s leading promotion the UFC.

From potential leaks about opening up the 165 pound weight class (that Dana White so vehemently denied one too long ago), the real story behind Sage Northcutt’s move to ONE Championship and acquisition of another Gracie, there’s plenty going around.

Plus the immediate reaction from Kamaru Usman’s domination of Rafael Dos Anjos filters in too. Enjoy the read!

Let’s hope he knows something neither Okamoto or Helwani has confirmed yet.

Khabib goes to Paris to watch a soccer game – ends up training with OGs. #JustChampionThings

Damn, he looks ready.

James Vick showing love to his teammate is all good. Could have used a better picture though.

Here’s a man who actually knows how hard it is to string together 9 wins on the trot in the UFC.

After Dana White said that McGregor vs Poirier II may be next…

Another man who’s just come off a big win…

Good question. Need to ask RDA that.

Valentina is clearly happy about her sister’s UFC debut victory.

Colby Covington pays his respect.

And in case you’re wondering about what this sequence of tweets are about, it’s about Pedro Munoz lifting up Bryan Caraway after walloping him and finishing him off in the first round.

Wonder if he paid for that bottle… 

So this is the story behind Sage Northcutt leaving the UFC…

(as of this video, Ariel Helwani still didn’t know which promotion he’d be signing for)

And then, it got announced…

With Chatri also endorsing Ariel’s account of what had happened

I smell what you did there.

Rickson Gracie never fought in the UFC. Looks like we have the next best thing though.

Comments