UFC News: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II could be in the works next

Speaking to the reporters after the final ever The Ultimate Fighter Finale, UFC President Dana White revealed that Conor McGregor could end up rematching Dustin Poirier for his next UFC fight, MMA Fighting reports.

White also mentioned that the Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone fight that has been touted all along was never in the works, and that a lightweight tournament between Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was being planned.

McGregor would rematch Poirier while Tony Ferguson challenges Khabib for the Title. The winners of both fights would then fight each other.

If you recall, Conor McGregor TKO’ed Dustin Poirier in their first fight at UFC 178 in the first round. However, that fight was at Featherweight and while McGregor went on to capture the 145 pound belt eventually, Poirier moved up a weightclass and has won 8 out of his 9 fights at 155 since.

However, White also added that the fight is far from official as both McGregor and Nurmagomedov await the Nevada Athletic Commission hearing on December 10th for their roles in the ugly post fight melee that ensued after their fight at UFC 229.

Only when the verdict has been passed by the commission – which may or may not include a suspension and a fine – can there be any sort of resolution as to when McGregor will be eligible to compete again.